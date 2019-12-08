Motor Vehicle Inspector, agent held for taking Rs 8,000 bribe in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A motor vehicle inspector (MVI) of Road Transport Department was caught in the ACB net, while he was taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 through the transport agent from a vehicle owner for renewal, in Nandyal on Saturday.

According to ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam, MVI V Srinivasa Rao demanded the amount from B Karimulla Basha, a vehicle driver-cum-owner. Vexed with the attitude of the official, Karimulla lodged a complaint with the ACB officials. The ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught the official when he was taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant through agent K Narsimhulu.