Home States Andhra Pradesh

NCC cadets go plogging in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, collect 200 kg plastic

The NCC cadets collected plastic waste, garbage and created awareness among the public about cleanliness for a pollution-free environment.

Published: 08th December 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic pollution image for representational purpose only

Plastic pollution image for representational purpose only. (EPS |Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of NCC cadets took part in plogging under Swachhta Pakhwada Abhiyan conducted by the 25th Andhra Battalion of NCC in Guntur city on Saturday. The rally started from Swamy theatre of Pattabhipuram, passed through collector office road, municipal office road, old bus stand centre and ended at RTC main bus stand in the city.

The NCC cadets collected plastic waste, garbage and created awareness among the public about cleanliness for a pollution-free environment. On the occasion, commanding officer M Sambasiva Rao said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to ban plastic, which harms our environment so the NCC is trying to create awareness among the public.”

He said more than 1,300 students participated in the programme. He said the 25th Andhra Battalion is trying to inculcate the habit of removing plastic waste while jogging.  He said that the NCC cadets participated from 20 colleges and collected around 200 kg of plastic waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCC cadets NCC cadets Andhra Pradesh NCC cadets Andhra Pradesh plastic waste collection
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp