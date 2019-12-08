NCC cadets go plogging in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, collect 200 kg plastic

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of NCC cadets took part in plogging under Swachhta Pakhwada Abhiyan conducted by the 25th Andhra Battalion of NCC in Guntur city on Saturday. The rally started from Swamy theatre of Pattabhipuram, passed through collector office road, municipal office road, old bus stand centre and ended at RTC main bus stand in the city.

The NCC cadets collected plastic waste, garbage and created awareness among the public about cleanliness for a pollution-free environment. On the occasion, commanding officer M Sambasiva Rao said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to ban plastic, which harms our environment so the NCC is trying to create awareness among the public.”

He said more than 1,300 students participated in the programme. He said the 25th Andhra Battalion is trying to inculcate the habit of removing plastic waste while jogging. He said that the NCC cadets participated from 20 colleges and collected around 200 kg of plastic waste.