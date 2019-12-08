Home States Andhra Pradesh

On pretext of giving her lift on bike, two men rape 16-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh

Venkatesh gave lift to the girl when she was waiting to board a bus from Tirupati to Tiruchanur and on the way stopped the bike at a deserted place and told her that the petrol had exhausted.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Women blindfold during a protest to highlight the issue of violence against women in the country in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In yet another case of sexual assault on women, a minor girl was abused by two youngsters in the temple town of Tiruchanoor on the outskirts of Tirupati. The girl was offered a hitchhike and was taken to an isolated place at Mullapudi near Tiruchanoor and was allegedly raped.

Though the incident took place on the intervening night of November 24 and 25, it came to light on Sunday when police arrested the duo. Announcing the arrests, Tirupati East Division Sub-Divisional Police Officer T Murali Krishna said the girl was raped by two youngsters on the intervening night of November 24 and 25. The accused were arrested on December 7. They were identified as Bukke Rajamohan Naik (28), native of Padmavathi Puram in Tirupati (Rural) mandal and Chittoor Venkatesh (28) of Brahmanapattu village.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Muralikrishna said the girl asked for a lift from a passing two-wheeler to reach Tiruchanoor after not getting any transportation from Padmavathi Puram. As there was no other mode of transportation, she asked for a lift from a passing two-wheeler Padmavathi Puram to reach Tiruchanoor. The accused Venkatesh offered to give her a lift and took her to an isolated place in Mullapudi village.

He told the girl the bike ran out of petrol and called up Rajmoham in the pretext of bringing the fuel. When he reached the spot, the duo allegedly took the girl forcibly into the nearby bush and raped her. They were nabbed by the Tiruchanur police near Yogi Mallavaram Crossroads near Tiruchanur last night and were sent to judicial remand.

Muralikrishna said Rajamohan was an accused in two cases registered in Tirupati(West) Police Station including a murder. Two motorcycles and two mobile phones from the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh minor rape crime against women Minor rape
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp