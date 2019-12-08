On pretext of giving her lift on bike, two men rape 16-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In yet another case of sexual assault on women, a minor girl was abused by two youngsters in the temple town of Tiruchanoor on the outskirts of Tirupati. The girl was offered a hitchhike and was taken to an isolated place at Mullapudi near Tiruchanoor and was allegedly raped.

Though the incident took place on the intervening night of November 24 and 25, it came to light on Sunday when police arrested the duo. Announcing the arrests, Tirupati East Division Sub-Divisional Police Officer T Murali Krishna said the girl was raped by two youngsters on the intervening night of November 24 and 25. The accused were arrested on December 7. They were identified as Bukke Rajamohan Naik (28), native of Padmavathi Puram in Tirupati (Rural) mandal and Chittoor Venkatesh (28) of Brahmanapattu village.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Muralikrishna said the girl asked for a lift from a passing two-wheeler to reach Tiruchanoor after not getting any transportation from Padmavathi Puram. As there was no other mode of transportation, she asked for a lift from a passing two-wheeler Padmavathi Puram to reach Tiruchanoor. The accused Venkatesh offered to give her a lift and took her to an isolated place in Mullapudi village.

He told the girl the bike ran out of petrol and called up Rajmoham in the pretext of bringing the fuel. When he reached the spot, the duo allegedly took the girl forcibly into the nearby bush and raped her. They were nabbed by the Tiruchanur police near Yogi Mallavaram Crossroads near Tiruchanur last night and were sent to judicial remand.

Muralikrishna said Rajamohan was an accused in two cases registered in Tirupati(West) Police Station including a murder. Two motorcycles and two mobile phones from the accused.