Organic veggie outlets in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram rythu bazaars

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Special outlets to sell organic vegetables have been set up at rythu bazaars in Rajamahendravaram.The farmers have turned to the natural farming method upon knowing that health conscious buyers were thronging rythu bazaars to buy vegetables at these special outlets.

Organic vegetables are costlier by Rs 3 to Rs 5 per kg, as compared to vegetables grown by usual cultivation.  Though the crop yield and income are less as compared to those cultivated by the usual practice, the ryots prefer to produce vegetables with organic manure instead of using pesticides and fertilisers.  
As per an estimate, between 25 per cent to 30 per cent crops are grown under the organic method. Even the government is giving priority to natural and organic production of vegetables and fruits.

Out of the eight farmers’ market in the city, the ryots at Ganesh Chowk, Quarry market, Y Junction, VL puram are producing organic vegetables such as green plantain, okra, bitter gourd and bottle gourd among others. Around 15 farmers are producing leafy vegetables too.

Initially, the markets at Nataraj Chowk and Ganesh Chowk only sold such produce. However, the number of visitors increased when they came to know about the quality of vegetables available there.
The objective was to encourage farmers to sell their produce directly to customers without the interference of middlemen. AMC Secretary M Ammaji is helping farmers by allotting them exclusive outlets.

