Seven attempt suicide over hut removal from encroached land in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Seven persons attempted suicide to protest against the removal of their huts from encroached land at Obulanaidupalem in Guntur rural mandal on Friday.

Revenue department with the help of the police asked encroachers to remove their huts as the land belongs to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) but the encroachers denied to the same.

As the officials started removing the huts, the encroachers tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticides. The police immediately shifted them to GGH at Guntur and their condition is said to be out of danger.

According to Nallapadu police, the Revenue department formed six teams to remove the huts at Parisapogu Srinivasa Rao Navyandhra Charmakarula Colony. The officials reached the spot as per the directions of the district collector.

The locals of the colony argued with officials when the officers started removing the temporary huts with the help of JCBs.According to Kothapet Circle Inspector SV Rajasekhara Reddy, Bathula Sujata, Guthikonda Devi, Yesupadham, Ratna Kumar, Devasahayam, Guthikonda Bujji, M Lakshmi, Sk Asha consumed pesticides to commit suicide. The CI said over 100 huts were erected at the site.