Two more arrested in Andhra Pradesh boy kidnapping case

The Guntur police arrested two more women for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy K Parthasarathy in Tadepalli of Guntur district.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur police arrested two women for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy K Parthasarathy in Tadepalli of Guntur district. The police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Eswara Rao, earlier registered a case against two persons, which now increased to four.

Addressing a press conference at Tadepalli on Saturday he said the police arrested two women Esteramma, Chadramma along with two kidnappers Samuel and Abraham. He said the four accused kidnapped the boy to earn easy money by threatening the victim’s family members. But the boy’s mother Venkataratnamma approached the police and filed a complaint at Tadepalli Police station on November 5 (Thursday).

The boy was kidnapped from Amar Reddy Colony on November 4 and the kidnappers demanded `5 lakh as ransom. The boy’s mother suspected the involvement of two persons. The police formed special teams and traced the boy at Kothapet of Mangalagiri town. The police arrested Samuel within 24 hours and rescued the boy.

