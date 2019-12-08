Two posing as police arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were arrested for pretending to be police officers and extorting money from traders on Saturday by the police.

According to reports, the duo used to threaten traders of conducting raids at their shops for storing gutka and banned tobacco products illegally. Tadepalli CI B Ankamma Rao said that Sk Allabakshu and Burra Rajasekhar were taken into custody for interrogation after a trader called in the police.

“The accused had reportedly extorted `9,000 from a trader a few days ago. When they visited his shop and demanded money again on Saturday, he suspected their behaviour and called the police while they were at his shop,” the CI said. They tried to run but locals and the trader stopped and handed them over to police.