Unhygienic conditions plague Andhra social welfare hostels

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Students staying in social welfare hostels are facing severe problems, such as poor security, no electricity, insufficient toilets, unhygienic conditions and poor quality food. Recently, Collector G Veerapandian visited several government-run hostels in Kurnool district and interacted with the students and enquired about their problems.

He spent a night at a government hostel at Brahmanakotkur and interacted with the inmates. He pulled up the officials for the poor facilities in the hostel. Speaking to TNIE, BC Hostel Welfare Officers’ Association district president P Satyanarayana Raju said there was no infrastructure, fans and drinking water and students were suffering from fevers and other health disorders in a few hostels.

“Due to poverty and other reasons, students are staying in the hostels. But the situation is pathetic in some government hostels,” he observed.

“We are shocked by the poor quality food, poor illumination, lack of compound walls, insufficient and poor maintenance of toilets,” said B Sreeramulu, Rayalaseema students JAC convener.“The students are living in unhygienic conditions without proper facilities, food and other amenities. Besides, the mosquito menace is widely prevalent. The students do not get sufficient food and proper health care too. They are not even provided with safe drinking water,” he noted.