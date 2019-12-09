1.75 kg ganja seized in Andhra Pradesh, two held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested two persons and seized 1.75 kg dry ganja from them in Mydukur.

Addressing the media in Mydukur on Sunday, deputy superintendent of police Vijay Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the police arrested two persons, including a woman Sayyad Sameem and Jambu Ramesh, at Gandhi Nagar and seized 1.75 kg dry ganja from them.

The accused told the police that some persons brought ganja from Paderu in Visakhapatnam to Nandyal in Kurnool district.They purchased 10 kg ganja from them at Rs 2,500 per kg and were selling the same at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per kg in Khajipet.