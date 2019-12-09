Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,000 former students register for Andhra University varsity alumni meet-‘Waves 2019’

This year, besides those who graduated from the varsity since its inception in 1926, the AU has also invited its present students pursuing education in colleges from Srikakulam to Prakasam districts.

Andhra University waves

A click from last year's alumni meet. (Photo | Andhra University official site)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 4,000 former students of the Andhra University have registered for the upcoming alumni meet, ‘Waves-2019’, to be held in Visakhapatnam on December 13. Chief  Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

This year, besides those who graduated from the varsity since its inception in 1926, the AU has also invited its present students pursuing education in colleges from Srikakulam to Prakasam districts. According to the university officials, so far around 4,000 alumni have registered for the meet. As the event is only a few days away, preparations for it are in full swing. On the day of the event, the alumni will first visit their respective departments by 9.30 am and have an interaction with the faculty, research scholars and students. The evening programme will be attended by Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will lay the foundation of a 45-room hostel and another hostel exclusively for the physically-challenged. The hostels will be sponsored by AAA founder-chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao with a budget of `1 crore. On the occasion, Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director CP Gurnani would interact with the AU students.

