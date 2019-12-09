Home States Andhra Pradesh

9th Silparamam in Andhra Pradesh to be established in Prakasam

As part of the State government’s policy to establish at least one Silparamam in every district, district administration has agreed to allocate 15 acres of land for this project.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a bid to promote tourism in the Prakasam district, authorities are mulling developing a tourism circuit with various attractions, including a Silparamam at Pernamitta hill.

District collector P Bhaskar along with State Tourism Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B Jaya Raju, Silparamam General Manager (GM) Thakkar recently visited the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University (AKTPU) near the lands chosen for the establishment of the Silparamam, that is going to be the ninth in the State.

District administration has agreed to allocate 15 acres of land for this project. As part of the State government’s policy to establish at least one Silparamam in every district, the step to set up one here has been taken.

Kadapa and Anantapur already have two Silparamams each, while Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and East Godavari districts have one each at present.

Besides this, district tourism authorities are planning to make a ‘Tourism Circuit’ by connecting a few other famous tourism spots of the district with this newly-built Silparamam. This would include Ramayapatnam, Kothapatnam Dornala Haritha Resorts, Tripurantakam, Bhairavakona, etc.
This Silparamam would consist of one food court, a multipurpose function hall, garden landscapes, sports complex, various types of handicrafts and hand loom emporiums, among other attractions.
District authorities are also making proposals for creating one sports stadium along with the Silparamam project.

In this connection, district tourism authorities were asked to submit a Detail Project Report (DPR) within two weeks and officials concerned are currently on the job.District Tourism department officer Nagabhushanm said: “The district authorities agreed to allocate 15 acres of land on the Pernamitta hill area, which comes under the Ongole Municipal Corporation limits. In this land we are going to set up one Silparamam, which will showcase various local handicrafts and hand looms, along with other art forms and cultural specialties to attract tourists in large numbers. District authorities are also planning to erect a stadium there. We will submit the DPR very soon.”  

Boost to tourism; a stadium also in plans
