Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kadapa from December 23 to 25
Published: 09th December 2019 07:09 AM | Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:09 AM
KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the district from December 23 to 25. He will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of a steel plant, besides laying foundation stones for Kundu - Telugu Ganga lift irrigation scheme, tourism and infrastructure development projects during his visit to Kadapa.The district administration is making elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s visit.