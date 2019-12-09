Andhra Pradesh cop saves girl from suicide bid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manikyala Rao jumped into river Krishna from Puligadda-Penumudi Bridge in Avanigadda mandal and rescued a girl who tried to commit suicide on Sunday morning.

According to Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu, the ASI was performing duties near the bridge and came to know about the incident of a girl, whose name was not revealed, jumping into the water. He immediately jumped and rescued the girl from drowning.

Upon learning about the incident, DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the ASI and the girl was admitted to Avanigadda Government Hospital.“Doctors said the girl is out of danger and will be discharged on Monday. Upset over being scolded by her father she decided to end her life,” the SP said.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife : 78930-78930

Roshni : 040-66202000