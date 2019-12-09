Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh fire: Minor fire breaks out at 'boondi potu' outside Tirumala's Balaji temple

The fire took place in the additional potu room outside the temple. When a worker was pouring ghee from a container in the cooking vessel.

Fire mishap in boondi production place at Tirumala on Sunday

Fire mishap in boondi production place at Tirumala on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A minor fire broke out at the boondi potu here on Sunday, where the famed laddu is prepared. Fire services staff with the assistance of other technical workers doused the flames.

“The fire took place in the additional potu room outside the temple. When a worker was pouring ghee from a container in the cooking vessel, the container slipped from his hands and fell on the stove, leading to the fire,” said temple deputy executive officer Harindranath.

“The flames spread through the blower, leading to dense smoke. The staff immediately responded and doused the flames. There has been no injury to any worker and also no loss of property,” he added.
He said that after the incident, the entire potu and its surroundings were cleaned and production of Boondi on 20 stoves commenced after a small break.

Thick smoke causes panic
 Thick smoke triggered panic among the pilgrims
 The alert kitchen staff put out the gas stoves to contain the damage
 Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the flames within 30 minutes. None was injured in the incident, said TTD CVSO

