Andhra Pradesh PCB closes five polluting tyre units

Move comes after CPCB order which stated the units were causing too much pollution.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:28 AM

Air pollution, Factories, Industries

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has shut down five tyre pyrolysis units across the State, after they were found violating environmental norms as stated in the Environment (Protection) Act 1986. The move comes in the aftermath of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) order on Wednesday, in which it directed 17 states and two union territories to shut down such units as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its research found that they cause pollution on  an unprecedented level.
APPCB however maintains that it took corrective steps prior to receiving the CPCB order. The method of recycling old tyres through thermochemical treatment under high temperatures to produce oil used in industries and  make tyres is called pyrolysis.

Speaking to TNIE, APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad said, “Out of the total 38 tyre pyrolysis units across the State, we sent notices to 18 prior to receiving CPCB’s orders. We also gave them 11 directions to bring down pollutant emission within permissible levels.”The directions reportedly included raising height of chimneys, and not to open units during night time as more carbon dioxide is emitted at night.
“The unit managements were asked to satisfy these 11 suggestions within a period of six months. 13 out of the 18 complied with the suggestions and were given permission to reopen. However, the rest are still closed as they failed to comply,” added the chairperson.

The states and union territories directed by the CPCB to close the units are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“In exercise of powers vested under Environment (Protection) Act 1986, directions are hereby issued to you (state pollution control boards) to close down all such pyrolysis units in your state or UT which are not complying as on date with consent conditions and SOP of the Ministry of Environment. You are also directed to carry out strict vigilance and monitoring in complying industries to ensure continued compliance of consent conditions and the SOP of the ministry,” the notice issued by CPCB Chairman SPS Parihar read.

Meanwhile, another directive  has been given by NGT  to the States and Union Territories (UTs), which have vast coastal stretches, to submit an action plan to be undertaken to prevent sewage from being discharged in the sea, within one month, failing which, the State-level pollution control bodies will have to pay a fine of `10 lakh per month, till the time the action plan is submitted.

When enquired, Prasad said, “We have started conducting regular tests of the water quality in the 39 quality-check stations present across the 974-km of the coastal stretch. Every month the details are sent to the CPCB.”

He also said that the Visakhapatnam municipal authorities have been given directions to come up with a plan to stop the sewage from seeping into the sea .

“We suggested to the officials concerned to set up a sewage separation plant, where the sewage water can be treated and later used to water the green patches in the city. They have been requested to take suggestions from port authorities who are already using this method,” Prasad concluded.

TAGS
APPCB shuts tyre unit Andhra tyre unit causes pollution
