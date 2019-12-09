Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh schools to have Energy Clubs

The aim of the clubs is to get students actively involved in the energy efficiency movement.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to promote energy efficiency in the State, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to develop a concept of Energy Clubs to be set up in all schools. The aim of the clubs is to get students actively involved in the energy efficiency movement.

According to a statement issued by the APSECM on Sunday, the clubs will create a healthy competition among schools to organise activities related to energy efficiency, besides promoting the concept of environment protection among students. The initiative will be taken up with the support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The State government has also decided to take up a special drive on energy efficiency and conservation for creating awareness among people, marking the National Energy Conservation Week (NECW) 2019 from December 14 to 20. The CS, who is also APSECM Chairperson, will be writing letters to all the collectors to play a proactive role in ensuring involvement of all the stakeholders by devising a suitable action plan at the district level for energy efficiency.

Stressing the need for building an energy efficiency movement in the State, the Chief Secretary said that the ultimate aim of the Chief Minister is to supply cost effective power to people. She also asked the energy department to expedite the implementation of energy efficiency activities in the State, especially in government institutions and facilities.

“Before telling people, is it not our responsibility to implement and follow energy efficiency in all government departments? We must strive hard to be exemplary to all in energy efficiency,” she said.

