Andhra winter assembly session set to be stormy, TDP to confront YSRC on 21 people's issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The winter session of the AP Legislative Assembly and Council from Monday is expected to be stormy as the opposition TDP has decided to confront the YSRC government on 21 people’s issues and the ruling party is well prepared to give a strong reply.

Though the exact number of days of the Assembly session will be decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting to be chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram after the Question Hour, it is expected to meet for seven to 10 working days.

While the treasury benches are preparing to highlight the welfare schemes and legislations made by the YSRC government in the first six months benefiting various sections of people, the opposition TDP is determined to step up the heat from Day 1 by moving an adjournment motion seeking a debate on the skyrocketing prices of onions and other burning issues.

Speaking to TNIE, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said that they are ready to discuss all the issues raised by the opposition TDP in the interest of public. “Besides making legislations, the Assembly session is intended to take up meaningful debate on the people’s issues. We are ready to discuss any issue and answer the questions raised by the opposition. But, the TDP should raise the issues in proper format and they should be in the interest of public. If the opposition comes up with individual agendas and attempts to mar the House proceedings, we will not allow it.’’

In the wake of rise in crimes against women in recent times, the government is learnt to have decided to pass a legislation on women’s safety during the session. As per the assurance given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to the merger of APSRTC with the government, a bill to this effect is expected to be passed in the Assembly.

Though the agenda of the session to be fixed at the BAC meeting, the ruling YSRC strategists have decided to effectively counter the charges of the opposition TDP and expose its double standards on various issues. According to sources, the government is likely to reveal the report of the committee appointed to look into the alleged irregularities that took place in capital Amaravati during the previous TDP regime.

The TD Legislature Party meeting chaired by Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu recently, decided to raise 21 issues, including skyrocketing prices of onions and essential commodities, pending NREGA bills, false cases against TDP activists, suicides of construction works due to scarcity of sand, interlinking of rivers, implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, irregularities in appointment of village/ward volunteers and staff in village/ward secretariats, nonpayment of fourth and fifth installments of crop redemption scheme to farmers, power cuts, sale of government lands in the name of Build AP, financial crisis in the State, payment of hefty salaries to advisors, stalling of capital city works, curbs on media and cancellation of some welfare schemes. The TDP is expected to raise the RTC bus fare hike in the Assembly.

The Assembly session assumes significance as it is being held amid speculations that some more TDP MLAs may desert the party following the footsteps of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and that the YSRC is making moves in the direction of removing the Leader of Opposition status to Naidu by reducing the TDP strength to less than 18.