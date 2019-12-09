Andhra's District Collector Hari cleans tanks to inspire youth

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District collector M Hari Jawaharlal removed garbage, including plastic waste, from Chakali tank at KL Puram in Vizianagaram on Sunday, in an attempt to inspire locals to keep their premises clean. The removal of garbage from the tank started on Saturday.

The collector began taking part in cleaning of tanks in the city and its surrounding areas in May this year.

Inspired by him, youth organisations, schools, colleges, government officials and NGOs have joined the cleanliness initiative.