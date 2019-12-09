Andhra's Ongole district school games schedule released

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Schedule of the District School Games was released by District Education Officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao recently.

These games will be played in three spells from December 17 to January 5 at mandal, Assembly constituencies and district levels. Mandal-level games will commence from December 17 and conclude on December 19. In the next phase, winners of the mandal-level will play at Assembly constituencies headquarters from December 27 to 29. Winners of the Assembly games will play at district-level held from January 3 to 5 at the Ongole Mini Stadium.