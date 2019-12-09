Cops step in to stop child marriage in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Dial-100 service and prompt action by the police saved a minor from getting married at Vadisaleru village in Rangampeta mandal of East Godavari district on Saturday. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Nayeem Asmi, an unidentified person called the helpline at 10 pm on Saturday and informed the police that a child marriage was taking place.

Acting on the call, police officers concerned informed Rangampeta Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Sudhakar, who rushed to the Bajarangaswamy temple in Vadisaleru village along with his staff. He inquired about the marriage and found out that the bridegroom belongs to G Donthamuru village in Rangampeta mandal and is 25 years old.

While the bride was only 14 years old and hails from Subadrammapeta in the same mandal. As per the information, the parents of both the bride and groom were illiterate, so they had arranged the marriage at 10.30 pm on Saturday.

The police gave counselling to both the families. The SP appreciated the efforts put in by Rangampeta SI and his team. Further, he requested the public to dial 100 without any inhibitions and report about any incident that required police action freely.