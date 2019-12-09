Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops step in to stop child marriage in Andhra Pradesh

Acting on anonymous Dial-100 service call, Rangampeta SI and his team aved a minor from getting married at Vadisaleru village.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Dial-100 service and prompt action by the police saved a minor from getting married at Vadisaleru village in Rangampeta mandal of East Godavari district on Saturday. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Nayeem Asmi, an unidentified person called the helpline at 10 pm on Saturday and informed the police that a child marriage was taking place.

Acting on the call, police officers concerned informed Rangampeta Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Sudhakar, who rushed to the Bajarangaswamy temple in Vadisaleru village along with his staff. He inquired about the marriage and found out that the bridegroom belongs to G Donthamuru village in Rangampeta mandal and is 25 years old.

While the bride was only 14 years old and hails from Subadrammapeta in the same mandal. As per the information, the parents of both the bride and groom were illiterate, so they had arranged the marriage at 10.30 pm on Saturday.

The police gave counselling to both the families. The SP appreciated the efforts put in by Rangampeta SI and his team. Further, he requested the public to dial 100 without any inhibitions and report about any incident that required police action freely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh child marriage stopped Andhra cops stops child marriage
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp