Ex-YSRC MP Vivekananda Reddy murder case: BJP leader Kanna demands CBI probe, writes to Andhra CM

It is really unfortunate that the State police failed in completing the investigation, says BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana

BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the State government hand over the murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy to the CBI, BJP State president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. It appears as if the State police are not serious in nabbing the assailants, he said.

In the letter, Kanna said, “It is to be regretted that the investigation into the brutal murder of Vivekananda Reddy in March is not yet completed. It is really unfortunate that the State police failed in completing the investigation. It is high time that the State government handed over the case to the CBI and see that the culprits are brought to book, failing which it will be difficult to create confidence in the minds of people about the law and order situation in the State. We demand immediate transfer of the case to the CBI.”

