Excise minister K Narayana Swami inaugurates MVP panel office in Andhra's Guntur

Published: 09th December 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State office of Madya Vimochana Prachara committee was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes K Narayana Swami at Guntur on Sunday.

On the occasion, Narayana Swamy said that the government was giving top priority to bring consumption of liquor under control by increasing liquor rates regularly.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s major objective was to discourage the consumption of liquor among the public, for which shops are being closed in a phased manner.
The minister asked the committee members to conduct massive campaign for the public at the village level on the ill-effects of liquor consumption.

“The government has banned the consumption of liquor in wine shops so that the people living near the shops do not have to face any inconvenience,” he said.He directed the Excise department officials to take action against country made liquor and stop the illicit transportation of liquor across borders.

