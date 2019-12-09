Groom arrested for cheating a girl, wedding cancelled in Andhra's Nandyal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A wedding got cancelled in Nandyal on Sunday after the police arrested the bridegroom for cheating a girl. The police took him into custody, while he was getting ready to marry another girl from Nandyal.

According to Nandyal circle inspector Somasekhar, Mohan Krishna, an SBI employee from Tirupati, got engaged to a girl from Makthal. But their wedding got cancelled after some dispute arose between the two families. Following which, the boy’s parents fixed another match with a girl from Nandyal.

On receipt of information, the aggrieved party from Makthal, along with the police, approached the Nandyal police for help.They claimed that the groom had taken dowry from them and did not repay it.

The aggrieved party, along with relatives and police, arrived at Nandeeswara Swamy temple in Nandyal to stop the wedding. The bride’s family and the aggrieved party exchanged heated arguments and the police intervened to control both the groups.Later, the Makthal police with the help of local police took Mohan Krishna into custody.