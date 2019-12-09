Illegal land encroachments thrive on realty boom in Andhra's Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Encroachment of government lands is allegedly going on unabated in Srikakulam as construction of illegal structures on the banks of Ramigedda canal, between Peddapadu Road and Balaga Road, are in full swing. The area is in the heart of Srikakulam city, although it comes under panchayat limits, and the stretch between Peddapadu and Balaga is said to be one of the costliest areas in the district.

The Ramigedda canal supplies irrigation water from the Vamsadhara river to agriculture fields in Chapuram, Balaga and Peddapadu villages.

Birlangi Ram Mohan Rao, a resident of Govinda Nagar of Chapuram panchayat, said a few people have begun illegal constructions on the canal banks. “Since vehicular traffic in the city has remarkably increased, people of Chapuram, Peddapadu, and Visakha A and B Colonies use this road as an alternative route to reach Rama Laxmana Junction and Balaga,” he said, and demanded that the authorities put a permanent stop on the encroachments.

The residents have been demanding laying of a pucca road on the banks of Ramigedda canal by connecting Peddapadu and Balaga Roads. Previously, a gravel road was laid on the stretch with NREGS grants.

Panchayat secretary Ajaya Babu said: “On receiving complaints from the locals, we have started conducting a survey on the bank of the Ramigedda canal. A few cases of encroachments have come to our notice, and we will take a call after the survey.”