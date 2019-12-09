Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan threatens to go on 24-hr fast over lack of MSP for farm produce in Andhra

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Velagathodu village in Mandapeta mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday and interacted with farmers to know their problems.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan interacting with farmers at Velagatodu village of Mandapeta mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan interacting with farmers at Velagatodu village of Mandapeta mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has threatened to go on 24-hour hunger strike if the State government fails to resolve the problems of farmers before December 12.

He visited Velagathodu village in Mandapeta mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday and interacted with farmers to know their problems. Some farmers informed him that they were incurring losses as the government failed to ensure support price for their produce. Speaking on the occasion, Pawan alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who undertook Praja Sankalpa Yatra, failed to look into farmers’ problems after becoming Chief Minister. “YSRC MLAs are spending time in AC rooms without bothering about people’s problems,” he said.

Expressing concern over lack of support price for the farm produce, he said the centres set up to procure paddy from farmers at MSP were not functioning properly. As the government had failed to ensure support price to farmers for their produce, middlemen were thoroughly exploiting the situation by offering very meagre price to farmers.

Pawan demanded that the CM take concrete measures to ensure support price to farm produce by realising that agriculture is the backbone of the State economy. It was also not correct on the part of the government to prevent the farmers from raising their voice against the raw deal meted out to them, he said.

TAGS
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Pawan Kalyan hunger strike
