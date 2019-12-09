No photos of officials on publicity material: Andhra Pradesh CM Office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A week after directing all the collectors to ensure strict adherence to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions on district visits and weekly night halts, the Chief Minister’s Office has once again sent a communique telling them that no photos of officials should be present on publicity material to popularise development schemes and vision of the government. If the Chief Minister’s photo is present, then no other official’s photo, with exception of ministers, should be present, it said, citing the Supreme Court’s order in this regard.

According to sources, it was observed that photos of officials were being printed on flexes and pamphlets of development schemes in many districts.Taking cognisance of the same, the CMO communique said that the spirit of Supreme Court order issued in writ petitions 13/2003, 197/2004, 302/2012 states that in all publicity material popularising schemes and messages of the government, no government official photo should be present. “If the CM’s photo is there, then no other person’s photo should be there. The spirit of the order is that it is not only applicable to television and newspaper advertisements, but also to all forms of publication where public money is spent (such as social media creatives, pamphlets and hoardings). District collectors should personally ensure the adherence to the above,” the CMO directed.

It maybe recalled that this is the second communique issued by the CMO in 10 days to the collectors.Last week, it sent a communication noting that some collectors were not touring their respective districts and spending time in holding video conferences.

Jagan’s office issued strict instructions to the collectors directing them to interact with the public directly instead of relying on officials for feedback on welfare schemes. The collectors were also directed to make night halt in government-run facilities such as welfare hostels and hospitals once a week to take stock of the amenities there.