Onion prices dip further in Andhra's Kurnool, retail market remains high

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: The wholesale prices of onions dipped further at the Kurnool market but the price of the produce is yet to decline in the retail market.

In the Kurnool market, which witnessed onion prices shot up to Rs 13,000 per quintal a few days back, the prices of onions fell down to Rs 9,300 per quintal on Saturday and by Sunday, the prices fell down to Rs 9,150 per quintal. Irrespective of this, the prices of the produce continue to hover between Rs 150 and Rs 180 per kg in the retail market.

With Sunday, the rush at the rythu bazaars increased as people prefer to use onions in preparation of non-vegetarian dishes. Some of the rythu bazaars in the State stopped sale of onions in view of short supply and also the unruly scenes.

Meanwhile, the government claimed that it is closely monitoring the prices of onions and is selling the produce at Rs 25 per kilo.Officials said that till now they have purchased 35,000 quintals of onions worth Rs 25 crore and have been consistently maintaining the price at Rs 25 per kg in rythu bazaars.

The State has procured onions from Solapur, Alwar, Kurnool and Tadepalligudem at prices varying from Rs 40 to Rs 120 and selling it at Rs 25 ever since there was scarcity of onions. According to officials, scarcity hit the market for the first time on September 27 and the government intervened and made the produce available at subsidised price of Rs 25 per kilo till October 2.

From November 14 again, there was scarcity of onions and the government purchased onions from various markets at Rs 40 to Rs 120 and was providing the same at Rs 25 per kilo in rythu bazaars.