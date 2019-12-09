Home States Andhra Pradesh

Onion prices dip further in Andhra's Kurnool, retail market remains high

In the Kurnool market, onion prices shot up to Rs 13,000 per quintal a few days back, the prices fell down to Rs 9,300 per quintal on Saturday, by Sunday the prices fell down to Rs 9,150 per quintal.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

For representational purposes (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: The wholesale prices of onions dipped further at the Kurnool market but the price of the produce is yet to decline in the retail market.

In the Kurnool market, which witnessed onion prices shot up to Rs 13,000 per quintal a few days back, the prices of onions fell down to Rs 9,300 per quintal on Saturday and by Sunday, the prices fell down to Rs 9,150 per quintal. Irrespective of this, the prices of the produce continue to hover between Rs 150 and Rs 180 per kg in the retail market.

With Sunday, the rush at the rythu bazaars increased as people prefer to use onions in preparation of non-vegetarian dishes. Some of the rythu bazaars in the State stopped sale of onions in view of short supply and also the unruly scenes.

Meanwhile, the government claimed that it is closely monitoring the prices of onions and is selling the produce at Rs 25 per kilo.Officials said that till now they have purchased 35,000 quintals of onions worth Rs 25 crore and have been consistently maintaining the price at Rs 25 per kg in rythu bazaars.

The State has procured onions from Solapur, Alwar, Kurnool and Tadepalligudem at prices varying from Rs 40 to Rs 120 and selling it at Rs 25 ever since there was scarcity of onions. According to officials, scarcity hit the market for the first time on September 27 and the government intervened and made the produce available at subsidised price of Rs 25 per kilo till October 2.

From November 14 again, there was scarcity of onions and the government purchased onions from various markets at Rs 40 to Rs 120 and was providing the same at Rs 25 per kilo in rythu bazaars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp