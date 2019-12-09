Rs 3.99 cr worth amenities for Andhra Pradesh CM cancelled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after issuing GOs cancelling administrative sanction for works worth Rs 2.87 crore for creating amenities at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residences at Tadepalli and Lotus Pond after facing criticism for ‘misusing’ public money, the government on Sunday came up with another GO cancelling works worth Rs 3.99 crore at his residences.

The R&B Department issued two GOs cancelling funds for electrical and electro mechanical works at the camp office and residence of Jagan at Tadepalli.

Similarly, the government cancelled another GO issued on November 25 for taking up electrical and electro mechanical works at the Lotus Pond residence of Jagan in Hyderabad at a cost ofRs 35.5 lakh.

Just a couple of days back, the R&B Department issued six GOs cancelling works worthRs 2.87 crore proposed at the residences of the Chief Minister after criticism that public money was being ‘misused’.