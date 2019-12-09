Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP in favour of Vizag metro rail project, says Vizag MLA PVGR Naidu

The project was originally conceived by the previous TDP government. Then, Japan had come proposed to invest in it, says Vizag West MLA PVGR Naidu.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag West MLA PVGR Naidu has said the TDP would welcome the development projects initiated by the State government. However, major projects such as Vizag metro should have been finalised only after taking public opinion, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ganababu said, “The extension of the metro rail project up to 46 km would ensure hassle-free transport. However, the government will lay the foundation for it under PPP mode without addressing some key issues.”

“The project was originally conceived by the previous TDP government. Then, Japan had come proposed to invest in it. Later, it could not be taken up due to the election code of conduct,” the TDP MLA observed, and added  that the NAD flyover project design was finalised after taking opinion of the people.He stated the government should take opinion of the citizens and opposition leaders as it would help in better execution of the project. Stating that there were several apprehensions among people with regard to the project, he said there was still no clarity on the number of stations to be set up, particularly in traffic intensive areas.

Replying to a query on some TDP MLAs joining the BJP, he said it was only speculation and there was no truth behind it. Leaders belonging to all parties recently attended BJP MP CM Ramesh son’s engagement ceremony and it was purely a private programme with no political significance.

TAGS
Vizag metro Vizag West MLA PVGR Naidu
