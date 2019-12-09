Two men arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In yet another case of sexual assault on girls, a minor was allegedly raped by two men at Tiruchanoor on the outskirts of Tirupati. The girl was offered a lift by one of the youths who took her to an isolated place and allegedly sexually abused her along with his friend.Though the incident took place on the intervening night of November 24 and 25, it came to light on Sunday when police arrested the duo.

Announcing the arrest of the accused on Sunday, Tirupati east sub-divisional police officer T Murali Krishna said that the victim was 16 years’ old. The arrested men were identified as Bukke Rajamohan Naik, 28, a native of Padmavathipuram, and Chittoor Venkatesh, 28, of Brahmanapattu, in Tirupati (Rural) mandal.

Addressing media persons, Murali Krishna said that the victim was going to Tiruchanur after a quarrel with her parents. As there was no other mode of transportation, she asked Venkatesh for a lift on his bike at Padmavathipuram.

Venkatesh readily agreed, but changed the route and headed towards Mullapudi. After reaching an isolated place, he stopped the vehicle by the roadside, pretending that he had run out of petrol.He called his friend Rajamohan Naik and asked him to get some fuel.After Rajamohan Naik reached the spot, the duo allegedly took the girl forcibly into the nearby bushy area and sexually assaulted her.

They later left the place leaving the girl behind. Based on the complaint by the victim, Tiruchanur police nabbed the two at Yogi Mallavaram Crossroads near Tiruchanur late on Saturday night.

Muralikrishna said Rajamohan Naik was an accused in two cases, one pertaining to a murder, registered by the Tirupati (West) police station. In view of his criminal background, a rowdy sheet was opened against him at the Tiruchanoor police station. Police seized two motorcycles and two mobile phones from them. The accused were sent to judicial remand.