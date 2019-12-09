Two youngsters killed as private bus hits bike in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths were killed in a road accident near Vuyyur on Sunday when a private travel bus crashed into their motorcycle.According to Vuyyur Circle Inspector Ch Naga Prasad, the deceased were identified as Paganti Kiran (30) and Kodali Pradeep Kumar (30) and were residents of Vuyyur town.

They were reportedly on their way back home after finishing day’s work at nearby Sugar factory when the tragedy struck them.

When they reached the Vuyyur flyover, a speeding bus hit their motorcycle, killing both on the spot.

The bus belonged to BRTS Travels and was on its way to Hyderabad from Bhimavaram, said the Vuyyur police.

Passersby, who noticed the incident called the police and apprehended the bus driver. Based on a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members, a case of death due to negligence under Section 304 A has been registered.Police have taken the driver into custody.