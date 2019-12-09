Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two youngsters killed as private bus hits bike in Andhra Pradesh

When they reached the Vuyyur flyover, a speeding bus hit their motorcycle, killing both on the spot.
The bus belonged to BRTS Travels and was on its way to Hyderabad from Bhimavaram.

Published: 09th December 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths were killed in a road accident near Vuyyur on Sunday when a private travel bus crashed into their motorcycle.According to Vuyyur Circle Inspector Ch Naga Prasad, the deceased were identified as Paganti Kiran (30) and Kodali Pradeep Kumar (30) and were residents of Vuyyur town.
They were reportedly on their way back home after finishing day’s work at nearby Sugar factory when the tragedy struck them.

When they reached the Vuyyur flyover, a speeding bus hit their motorcycle, killing both on the spot.
The bus belonged to BRTS Travels and was on its way to Hyderabad from Bhimavaram, said the Vuyyur police.

Passersby, who noticed the incident called the police and apprehended the bus driver.  Based on a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members, a case of death due to negligence under Section 304 A has been registered.Police have taken the driver into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vuyyur accident Andhra Pradesh private bus bike accident
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp