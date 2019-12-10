163 Andhra Pradesh engineering students secure software jobs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a campus recruitment drive at Sai Tirumala NVR Engineering College, Jonalagadda, Narasaraopet, 163 students were selected for various software jobs with an annual salary package of Rs 3.60 lakh on December 5, said chairperson Dr Nallabothu Venkata Rao and congratulated the candidates.

While 113 got selected in COGENT E-Service, 26 got selected in Mega Byte IT Solutions.Treasurer N Showraiah, director B Showri Raju, principal Dr NRM Reddy and vice-principal Dr N Srinivasa Rao hailed the success of the students.