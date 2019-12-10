Home States Andhra Pradesh

Abhaya for women’s safety still in limbo in Andhra Pradesh

Ironically, Andhra Pradesh was the first State in the country to get support for a women’s safety project under the Nirbhaya Fund set up by the Centre.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

autorickshaws

For representational puposes

By Phanindra Papasani | Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  It has been more than four years since the Centre and the State government initiated the Abhaya project intended for the safety of women travelling alone in autos and cabs. But it is yet to be implemented in the State. Blame it on official apathy or delay in submitting the feasibility report on the project implementation to the new government by a special committee, Abhaya is still in limbo.

Ironically, Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to get support for a women’s safety project under the Nirbhaya Fund set up by the Centre. The total cost of the project is estimated at `138 crore. Of the total cost, the Centre has provided `65 crore from the sanctioned amount of `80 crore. The remaining project cost has to be borne by the State government. Though the transport department finalised the tender for developing the necessary software and procuring hardware such as IoT devices with a panic button for installation in autos and cabs, the project has not gained momentum as the government reportedly opted for a feasibility study before its implementation.

Soon after PSR Anjaneyulu took charge as new Transport Commissioner succeeding N Balasubrahmanyam, he wrote a letter in July to Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang seeking his support for implementation of the project. The DGP immediately formed a special committee comprising Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, IPS officer G Palaraju, Additional Transport Commissioner Prasada Rao and two other officials to conduct a feasibility study.

The committee reportedly held meetings thrice in which the members differed on the project implementation citing technical issues such as interface with Dial 100 and ground-level problems. “In all the meetings, the committee members expressed different opinions on the project implementation. We are hopeful of arriving at a consensus on implementation of the project soon,” said a member on the condition of anonymity.

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) launched the project in Krishna district in March this year on a pilot basis. Around 100 autos were fitted with Abhaya devices. The then Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad distributed the devices to auto owners free of cost. After getting satisfied with the results of the pilot project, the RTA called for tenders and a Hyderabad-based company reportedly got the bid.
A senior official in the transport department told TNIE that the entire project was entrusted to the police department for implementation. “If the police department submits a report on the feasibility study to the DGP, then we can see momentum in the implementation of Abhaya project,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh woman safety Andhra Pradesh Abhaya limbo
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp