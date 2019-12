By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto driver at Peddabarinepalli in V Kota mandal on Sunday night. She has been working in a dairy farm.

According to police, the accused identified as Radhakrishna took the girl to a nearby mango orchard and allegedly sexually exploited her. When the girl returned home late in the night, her parents asked her what had happened by seeing her condition.