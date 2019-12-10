Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government issues orders for Skill Development and Training department formation

The government also transferred existing posts of Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Innovation to the newly-formed department.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

engineering

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the passage of a Bill providing 75 per cent reservation in jobs to the locals, the State government on Monday issued orders for the formation of Skill Development and Training, by merging the existing Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Innovation with the new department. The 37th department will be headed by a secretary.  

According to the government orders, the move to train youths in skill development is for providing 75 per cent of employment opportunities in the State to the locals. In this regard, a university will be established exclusively for skill development and training.

Under the university, one college will be set up in each Parliamentary constituency of the State with the aim to upgrade technical skills of the students. ITI, polytechnic and engineering students will be eligible to apply for the courses offered by the new varsity.

The Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department was formed by the previous TDP government to impart skill education to the youngsters. Higher Education, School Education, Technical Education, Labour, Employment and Training, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Departments were the stakeholders.

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development and Training
