Andhra Pradesh set to get 650 metric tonnes onions from Egypt

Supply from African country to reduce burden to some extent as prices expected to come down to Rs 55-Rs 60 per kg.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Public waiting in line to buy onions at Raitu bazar in Eluru

Public waiting in line to buy onions at Raitu bazar in Eluru. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In some relief to the State government to overcome the onion crisis, it is expected that 650 metric tonnes of onions from Egypt will arrive in the State after December 15. During the last week of November, the Centre had decided to import 6,090 tonnes of onion from the African country.

As per the information provided by the agriculture and marketing officials, though the State government sent an indent for 2,100 metric tonnes, the Centre is sending only 650 metric tonnes in the first phase and the remaining will be supplied in a phases.

At present, the State government, which is procuring onions at Rs 120 per kg from Maharashtra, Telangana and Rajasthan, the supply from Egypt will reduce the burden to some extent as prices will come down to between Rs 55 per kg to 60 per kg.

However, in the open market the prevailing price is hovering between Rs 150 per kg to Rs 200 per kg. The government is supplying onions at a subsidised price of Rs 25 per kg at rythu bazaars across the State. So far, a total of 36,536 quintals of onions were procured by the State government since the crisis began. On Monday alone, the agriculture and marketing department procured 3,849 tonnes from various parts of the country. A total 20,000 kg of onion has been supplied to the rythu bazaars in Vijayawada. Serpentine queues were seen at  Swaraj Maidhan, Patmata and Kedareswarapeta rythu bazaars.

To prevent a stampede-like situation at rythu bazaars, estate officers have increased the number of counters and made special arrangements by supply drinking water to the people.

“With the demand from the public for onions increasing day by day, it has become a herculean task for the staff to control rush. We have approached Patamata police seeking deployment of additional forces near the rythu bazaar to prevent any untoward incidents and smooth supply of  of onions,” estate officer V Koteswara Rao told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State in the country to supply onions at a subsidised price of Rs 25 per kg by procuring the commodity from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kurnool and other place at Rs 120 per kg. The same is being sold at Rs 45 per kg in Telangana, he said.

“We think the crisis may continue for one more month and so far the government has purchased Rs 25,85,18000 worth of onions. Above normal rainfall is one of the major reasons for the shortage and crop harvesting delay in Maharashtra made the situation worse. Steps are being taken to provide remunerative price for the farmers,’’ the minister said.

