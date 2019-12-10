Certificates for MechaTronix by Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation course presented 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Students, who completed the European Centre for MechaTronix and Manufacturing wing (with German collaboration) course and Applied Robotic Control 1.0 (ARC-1.0) course conducted by the AP Skill Development Corporation, were given certificates in a ceremony held on the Prakasam Engineering College premises on Monday.

Naadam Foundation chairperson and famous Indo-American pharma sector industrialist Dr Pagidipati Devaaiah was the chief guest and urged the students to work hard.

Kancharla Ramaiah, correspondent of the college spoke on the college’s progress. College treasurer Kancharla Srikanth, Chanikya CEO Anil also spoke on the occasion. Several staff were also present.