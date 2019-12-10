Drop move to hike RTC bus fare: Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP district leaders staged protest at NTR Main Bus stand of Guntur on Monday, demanding that the proposed increase in bus fares under the Andhra Pradesh State Road and Transport Corporation (APSRTC) by the State government be cancelled.

BJP Guntur urban president Ammisetty Anjaneyulu alleged that the students and farmers plied the buses to reach their destination regularly, so the government should think of the economically weaker sections, while taking decisions.

“The State government has decided to hike the fares of Palle Velugu and city service buses by 10 paise per kilometre and by 20 paise for other categories, which is a burden to the public. The YSRC government had given assurance that bus fare would not be hiked, while they were in opposition but have forgotten their words now and are trying to impose heavy charges on the people,” he alleged.

He alleged that due to the increase in bus fare, the people of the State would have to bear a burden of more than Rs 700 crore. He warned that the BJP will intensify their agitation, if the hike is not immediately stopped from going into effect. BJP leaders submitted representation to APSRTC RM R Sumanth at the bus stand.

BJP leaders Appisetty Ranga Rao, E Madhava Reddy, D Ambedkar, K Suresh and B Ramakrishna participated.