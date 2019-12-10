Finish data collection for Nava Sakam by Tuesday says, Andhra's Ongole district Collector

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The officials concerned should ensure that surveys for collecting ration card, pension and aarogyasri data under Nava Sakam programme should be completed by Tuesday evening, said district Collector Pola Bhaskar.

Bhaskar attended the Spandana grievance redressal programme held here at the district collectorate on Monday and personally received complaints from citizens. He even issued orders to resolve some of the grievances on the spot.

“If any tahsildar or Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) is found to be negligent while uploading the Navasakam survey data on time, the person will face severe punitive action,” Bhaskar warned.

Meanwhile, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal also attended the Spandana programme at his office on Monday. He personally received several complaints from the public.

At the end of the day, the SP office received 143 complaints, applications including 23 online grievances and one complaint from an NRI.