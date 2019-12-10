Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man with 50 criminal cases arrested with 58 red sanders logs in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

A police team, led by SI Krishnaiah, raided at a Government High School in Proddatur and arrested two persons, including Eragamreddy Naga Dastagiri Reddy, who was involved in 50 criminal cases.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:50 AM

The red sanders logs seized by the police in Prodattur.

The red sanders logs seized by the police in Prodattur.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested 11 persons in Proddatur and seized 58 red sanders logs, three cars and four motorcycles from them.

Addressing the media here on Monday, ASP (Administration) A Srinivasulu Reddy said acting on a tip-off, the police team, led by SI BV Krishnaiah, conducted a raid at the Government High School in Proddatur and arrested two persons, including notorious offender Eragamreddy Naga Dastagiri Reddy, who was involved in over 50 criminal cases.

When Dastagiri was in prison, he befriended red sanders smugglers Sk Simpathi Basha, Sk Simpathi Fakruddin, Jakhir and C Mohammad. After coming out of prison, they started exporting red sanders logs to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

They rented houses at Dorasanipalle under Proddatur rural police station limits, where they hid 10 red sanders logs. They told the police that they hid red sanders logs in the forest area near Siddavatam. The police team took Dastagiri to the forest area to show them where the logs were hidden. On sighting police, some red sanders woodcutters pelted stones at the police. The police arrested nine woodcutters and seized 48 logs.

In all, the police seized 58 red sanders logs weighing over 1.5 tonnes, three cars, four motorcycles, four hacksaws and two axes from them. The police have launched a search for the remaining woodcutters.

