Police raid gutka unit in Andhra's Guntur, seize packets worth Rs 8 lakh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district urban police arrested two culprits and seized gutka packets worth Rs 8 lakh and one kg ganja at Vijayapuri Colony on Monday. Guntur West DSP BV Subba Rao addressing a press conference on Monday said that the police conducted raids on a manufacturing unit where gutka packets were being made and stocked.

The police seized 13 gutka packets, 50 kg of gutka raw materials, packet-making machine and one kg ganja from the manufacturing unit at Vijayapuri Colony.The police arrested Gandiparthi Manikrishna Prasad of Vijapuri Colony and Devarapalli Koteswarlu of Pinnelli village in Piduguralla mandal of the district.

Circle Inspector B Kalyan Raju, sub-inspectors (SIs) Y Satyanarayana and B Mahita, head constables DP Sekhar Babu, BV Koteswara Rao, P Appalanaidu and T Visweswara Rao, and constables were part of the team that conducted the raid.

Subba Rao warned that the police will not spare anybody, if they are found to be involved in manufacturing gutka packets and banned tobacco products illegally.He urged the people to inform the police if they come to know of illegal transportation of banned tobacco products or illegal manufacture of gutka packets.