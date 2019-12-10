Rs 1 lakh reward for info on mother, child murderer in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to those who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person behind the murder of a woman and her child . SP Siddhartha Kaushal said to the media that a mother and child were murdered and their bodies burnt near Marellaguntapalem village on December 3.

After getting some information from eye witnesses, the police officials made a rough portrait of the accused.

The police are now distributing pamphlets bearing the picture of the accused and announcing that anyone who can give accurate information will be awarded Rs 1 lakh and their identity will be kept secret.