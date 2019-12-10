RTC bus fare hike unfair: Andhra Pradesh BJP district president Krishna Reddy

ONGOLE: We strongly condemn the hike in RTC bus fares in the State which will became a big headache for the poor people. We demand the government withdraw its decision on hiking bus charges immediately, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president PV Krishna Reddy said. He criticised the YSRC government for following the same TDP era practices.
Comments
