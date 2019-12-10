Home States Andhra Pradesh

Slapped by senior, girl hangs herself in Andhra Pradesh

Meliaputti Sub-Inspector Siddharth said she was being harassed by G Vikas, a final year student of the same college for quite sometime. Vikas allegedly spread a false propaganda to malign the girl’s c

Published: 10th December 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:29 AM

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Even as the entire nation is seething with anger over crime against women, the highhandedness of a boy led to the suicide of a girl. The boy slapped the girl in front of other college students forcing her to take the extreme step unable to bear the humiliation, police said.

T Punyavathi (19), a resident of Pedda Laxmipuram village in Meliaputti mandal, was studying first year in a private degree college. Meliaputti Sub-Inspector Siddharth said she was being harassed by G Vikas, a final year student of the same college for quite sometime. Vikas allegedly spread a false propaganda to malign the girl’s character. She was bearing the harassment silently. On Sunday night, Vikas allegedly called up Punyavathi’s father and told him that his daughter’s character was bad and he got the videos of the girl with another person.

Having learnt about the phone call made by Vikas, Punyavathi confronted him at the college on Monday. As tempers ran high, Vikas slapped her in front of other students. Unable to bear the humiliation, she left the college in the afternoon and committed suicide by hanging herself in her house. The family members rushed her to hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:
040-66202000

