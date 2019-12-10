Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP government put undue stress on discoms by entering into PPAs: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister

Seeking to know why the TDP was in a hurry for the report, FM Buggana Rajendranath said the previous government burdened the discoms by entering into a series of PPAs even though there was no need.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Monday saw heated arguments between the leaders of the ruling YSRC and the TDP in the Legislative Assembly. During the Question Hour, after the State government said the report of Gopal Reddy Committee on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) was being examined, the TDP leaders sought to know how could ministers and officials level corruption charges on the previous regime.

TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu and N Ramanaidu questioned the intentions of the government in going ahead with the review of the PPAs, despite the Centre suggesting it to desist from such a move as it would result in losses not only to Andhra Pradesh, but also to the nation as the key players in the renewable energy sector might renege on investments. “How can the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office convene a press conference without getting any report and make baseless allegations against former CM N Chandrababu Naidu?” they asked.

Seeking to know why the TDP was in a hurry for the report, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the previous government burdened the discoms by entering into a series of PPAs even though there was no need. The government will bring out all the facts, he asserted.

“We agree that renewable energy has benefits. But it is a costly affair, at present. Despite this fact, the previous government entered into PPAs for purchasing more renewable energy than what was required. What is the need for purchasing renewable energy at `4.24 despite availability of thermal power below `3? Even if we don’t purchase thermal power, we should pay the fixed cost for thermal power. Knowing all the facts, how can the previous government put financial burden on discoms by entering into more PPAs if there were no malafide intentions?” Buggana pointed out.

With regard to the outcome of the meetings between CMs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to resolve the issues related to Schedule IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act, treasury and opposition benches crossed swords. The TDP leaders demanded to know why Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had claimed before the last general elections that he would get the SCS to the State if his party won 22 MP seats, could not keep his promise in the last six months? Replying to the same, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said the TDP had no moral right to speak on the issue as it welcomed the special package offered in lieu of SCS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister PPAs
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp