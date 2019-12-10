Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unauthorised borewells removed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city

The GMC Planning department officials identified eight unauthorised borewells and informed about the same to the APSPDCL officers for necessary action, who cut-off their power supply thereafter.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) employees removing one of the unauthorised borewells in the merged villages of Guntur city.

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) employees removing one of the unauthorised borewells in the merged villages of Guntur city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following a review meeting in which Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha had directed Guntur collector and special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar and the municipal corporation to remove all the unauthorised borewells functioning in the merged villages on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) stopped power supply to the unauthorised borewells in the recently-merged villages as per the directions of the Guntur district collector on Monday.

The Minister for Home had conducted a meeting with the district collector and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha, along with other officers at Guntur on Saturday.
As per the directions of the minister, the GMC Planning department officials identified eight unauthorised borewells and informed about the same to the APSPDCL officers for necessary action, who cut-off their power supply thereafter.

Civic body chief Anuradha said that the city planning officers have completed the removal of the unauthorised borewells.

“The people from the merged villagers have on multiple occasions given representations, mentioning that the groundwater levels were drastically decreasing due to the functioning of unauthorised borewells in the area and demanded that action be taken. Hence, we have done the necessary and removed the borewells,” she said.

Assistant City Planner Vijayabhaskar, Supervisor Bhavani and other officials participated in the removal of the equipment of the borewells.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh unauthorised borewells Andhra Pradesh unauthorised borewells removal
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp