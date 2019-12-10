Unauthorised borewells removed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following a review meeting in which Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha had directed Guntur collector and special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar and the municipal corporation to remove all the unauthorised borewells functioning in the merged villages on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) stopped power supply to the unauthorised borewells in the recently-merged villages as per the directions of the Guntur district collector on Monday.

The Minister for Home had conducted a meeting with the district collector and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha, along with other officers at Guntur on Saturday.

As per the directions of the minister, the GMC Planning department officials identified eight unauthorised borewells and informed about the same to the APSPDCL officers for necessary action, who cut-off their power supply thereafter.

Civic body chief Anuradha said that the city planning officers have completed the removal of the unauthorised borewells.

“The people from the merged villagers have on multiple occasions given representations, mentioning that the groundwater levels were drastically decreasing due to the functioning of unauthorised borewells in the area and demanded that action be taken. Hence, we have done the necessary and removed the borewells,” she said.

Assistant City Planner Vijayabhaskar, Supervisor Bhavani and other officials participated in the removal of the equipment of the borewells.