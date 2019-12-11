Home States Andhra Pradesh

67% find it hard to use public transport, access buildings in Telangana: Report 

The study reflects data from the experiences of PwD in the last 365 days and shows the participation of this community in everyday functioning of the cities and state. 

Published: 11th December 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Challenges the disabled face while accessing public transport.

Challenges the disabled face while accessing public transport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A report by the National Statistical Office (NSO) — Persons with Disabilities in India, has found that nearly 67.4% of the persons with disability had difficulty in using public buildings in Telangana (TS). 

This is ironic because the report also found that among all persons with disabilities (PwD), merely 32% accessed public buildings. And only 58% used pubic transport in the last 365 days. Among them 70.7% of users found it inaccessible and difficult to use. 

The study reflects data from the experiences of PwD in the last 365 days and shows the participation of this community in everyday functioning of the cities and state. 

The research further reveals the urban-rural divide in the services offered to citizens. While the users of public transport and public buildings were essentially the same in rural and urban TS, the dissatisfaction was higher among the rural citizens of the state. 

For at least 76.6% of the disabled in rural areas faced difficulties with public transport and for their counterparts in urban areas who faced difficulties was 60.5%. This is possibly because TSRTC, which is the primary link in the public transport network in the state, does not provide any low floor buses to the districts. Almost all the services of TSRTC which have ramps are pushed only for city services. City also has more options like metro, which is far more disabled-friendly and has tactile tiles, announcements, elevators, ramps to support the disabled. When it comes to the public buildings, it’s similar. 

“Every government building was and is given a stipulated fund to provide add-on facilities for PwD, but they do a lip service by building a ramp which wouldn’t have proper inclination. During elections, several state and district representatives raised issues with the infrastructure, but nothing as changed,” noted N Srinivasulu, chairperson, Network of PwD Organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana public transport Telangana
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp