Andhra Pradesh boy kidnapped, role of mother’s kin suspected

GUNTUR: A three-year-old boy was kidnapped at Repalle in Guntur district on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the boy Vemula Gokula Trinath was kidnapped when he came out of his house at 24th ward of municipal town, at around 10 am on Tuesday.

Reportedly, his parents Vemula Srinivasa Rao and Tirupatamma have been living separately for the past one year.

Tirupatamma left his husband along with her son one year ago. But, Srinivasa Rao brought his son back to Repalle after consultations with elders of the family over nine months ago. Since then, the boy has been staying with his father.

Repalle urban CI S Sambasiva Rao said an unknown man was seen to have come at a temple near the boy’s house on Monday night. When locals inquired, he had said he had come seeking shelter at night.

Police are suspecting this man, who is believed to be in his thirties, is behind the kidnapping. Srinivasa Rao has lodged a complaint.

Reportedly, the boy’s mother Tirupatamma stays at Piduguralla in Guntur district and the police suspect that the kidnapper might be related to her.

