AP Cabinet approves bill proposing justice in rape cases in 21 days

To give shape to the AP Criminal Law (Amendment) 2019 Bill, the government also intends to amend the IPC Section 354 and bring in a new Section 354 (e) to bring social media within its ambit...

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet on Wednesday approved the AP Criminal Law (Amendment) 2019 Bill, a radical new legislation under which those convicted of raping women could be hanged, and if conclusive evidence is available, the judgment must be delivered within 21 days.

To give shape to the Bill, the government also intends to amend the Indian Penal Code Section 354 and bring in a new Section 354 (e)  to bring social media within its ambit to make it a crime to post anything that may be construed as an insult to the opposite sex. Such a crime will invite a two-year jail sentence. If the convict is found to have repeated the crime, he could be sentenced to four years in jail. 

ALSO READ: Andhra CM Jagan applauds KCR for response to Hyderabad vet's rape-murder 

The bill is likely to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

Sources said the new legislation is intended to expedite cases to ensure speedy justice to women and act as an effective deterrent. As per the provisions of the bill, in case of crimes against women, the investigation will have to be completed within a week and the trial must be completed within two weeks in fast-track courts. 

It facilitates conviction and punishment within three weeks if the accused are caught red-handed with evidence establishing their guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.

Official sources told TNIE that laws at present mandate completion of investigation in four months and the proposed bill brings it down to 21 days. It also stipulates that special courts must be set up in each district to try crimes against women such as acid attacks, rape, gang-rape, and sexual harassment among others.

