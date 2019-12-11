Don't submit fake documents for visa, US consulate member advises Andhra Pradesh students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The United States of America consulate member David Josar advised the students not to submit false documents while applying for Visa for education purpose in USA.

He was participating in the seminar on ‘Higher Education in USA’ to create awareness among the students at Vignan University in Vadlamudi village of Chebrolu mandal on Tuesday.

He explained that the students can apply online for Visa, fix schedule, mention fee payment system, education profile and other details.